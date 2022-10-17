The second round of Overwatch 2 Twitch drops are now live, including a yummy-looking donut weapon charm

Another round of Twitch viewership drops for Overwatch 2 has begun, giving players a chance to earn in-game loot simply by watching streams.

This time around, the drops include a spray and a weapon charm. If you ever wanted to hang a yummy, sprinkled donut from your gun, or in Kiriko’s case, your hand, you can do so in just a few short hours.

Screengrab via Twitch

The “Razor Sharp” Kiriko spray is earned after two hours of watching any Overwatch 2 stream on Twitch. Once that’s claimed, progress can begin toward the donut charm, which is earned after an additional three hours of watching.

The first round of Kiriko-themed drops to celebrate the release of OW2 included a Legendary skin and a voice line. Now, with the spray and charm, you can be fully kitted out on the new support hero just in time for her arrival in Competitive play tomorrow.

OW2 continues to draw solid viewership on Twitch, thanks in some part to the drops. When the new drops went live today at 1pm CT, it held well over 230,000 viewers in its directory, making it one of the most popular games on the site.

You can check the status of your drop progress on the Drops inventory page on Twitch. The promotion ends in one week at 2am CT on Oct. 24.