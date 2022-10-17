Seagull explains why Hammond is one of the best characters to main in Overwatch 2

"They just sort of roll around and have a good time."

With the recent release of Overwatch 2, many players, new and old, are trying to figure out which hero, or heroes, they’d like to dedicate their time to.

As one of the game’s authorities, Seagull has been giving advice during his streams over the past week. And when asked if the hamster in a ball that is Wrecking Ball, also known as Hammond, would be an ideal character to main, the former Overwatch League pro had a somewhat surprising take.

Approaching the game from a perspective of optimizing fun instead of win-loss ratio, Seagull noted that people who primarily play Wrecking Ball tend to have a more enjoyable time than those who one-trick other toons.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had a Hammond player get toxic at me,” he said. “They just sort of roll around and have a good time.”

We’ve all been in games with people who might have an obscure obsession with playing one very specific hero that may or may not be a part of the generally accepted metagame. Niche characters like Torbjorn and Symmetra can sometimes be selected in suboptimal situations that can frustrate a team.

Wrecking Ball isn’t necessarily the worst tank in the game during season one, but lacking flexibility can sometimes frustrate teammates who want to strategize during competitive matches.

But for Seagull, it seems as though the general vibes that Wrecking Ball players give off are positive enough that even if they aren’t conforming to an overall strategy, he can’t rip them for simply being themselves.

“Of all the players that have a main character, Hammond players are some of the ones that have the most fun in the game. … Based off that, I’d say it’s not a bad choice.”