San Francisco Shock’s Striker suffers brutal-looking injury to his hand and leg

Star DPS player Kwon “Striker” Nam-joo has been a big part of the San Francisco Shock’s success this season, leading to the team’s first appearance at the Overwatch League grand finals. Unfortunately for the player, however, the 19-year-old has revealed that he suffered a gruesome injury to his hand and leg.

No details were given about the accident that caused some pretty bad cuts to both of Striker’s left hand and leg—all he said was that he was in a reasonable amount of pain.

STRIKER on Twitter I had an accident today It hurts!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Many members of the competitive Overwatch League community chimed in to wish Striker well, including fellow teammates Park “Viol2t” Min-ki and Park “Architect” Min-ho. They also asked him what could have happened to cause such horrible-looking injuries, but he has yet to respond to anyone.

With only one week left until the Shock’s Grand Finals matchup against the Vancouver Titans, many people are wondering if this injury is serious enough to remove him from the team’s starting lineup. From what can be seen from the images Striker posted, the cuts seem to be pretty superficial, which bodes well for the healing process and his chances to play.

You can catch both the Shock and the Titans in action when they battle for the Overwatch League throne on Sept. 29 at 2pm CT.