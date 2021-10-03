San Francisco Shock tank Smurf announces 2022 free agency

He and the team’s flex support, Twilight, are looking at options within the league.

Even two-time championship teams aren’t immune from the effects of free agency during the Overwatch League offseason.

San Francisco Shock main tank Yoo “Smurf” Myeong-hwan has announced his entry into free agency heading into the 2022 season. He clarified by saying he’s still under contract with the Shock, at least for the time being, but is allowed to “look for other options.”

Smurf has been a core part of the Shock roster since late 2018 and was a critical part of both of the team’s Overwatch League championship wins in 2019 and 2020. Known for his Winston and Wrecking Ball play, Smurf tends to split main tank duties with Matthew “super” DeLisi on the San Francisco roster.

I'm still under contract with shock but team have given me the opportunity to look for other options.



If you are interesting about me please contact me on discord (smurf#5555) — smurf (@smurf_ow) October 3, 2021

The Shock’s secondary flex support, Lee “Twilight” Joo-seok, also announced his free agency earlier this week.

Over the past few offseasons, San Francisco has made few changes and rarely deals in free agency. While the team often picks up new players to join its ranks, like Charlie “nero” Zwarg and Brice “FDGoD” Monscavoir in 2021, free slots on the Shock often come from retirements instead of transfers.

In 2021, the Shock had a decent season that didn’t measure up to its past years of dominance. The team scored a fourth-place finish in the West Region.