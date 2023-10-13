Reinhardt’s Diablo crossover skin finally arrives in Overwatch 2—and with extra perks

In all it's glory and valor.

Overwatch 2’s crossover event with Diablo started on Tuesday with the launch of both season seven and the game’s yearly Halloween Terror event. However, the highly-anticipated event started with one glaring omission from its ranks—Imperius Reinhardt.

In a move that codified Reinhardt as the ultimate good guy, Blizzard created a Legendary Imperius skin for the plate armor-wearing tank, but despite teasing it in trailers, the skin wasn’t available in the game’s shop or battle pass until today. For those not in-tune with Diablo lore, Imperius is the Archangel of Valor from the High Heavens.

Where will the portal take Reinhardt next? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/2PYFfwOINm — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 13, 2023

Posting to social media, the official Overwatch accounts made it clear that the new glowing golden Reinhardt skin is now ready for purchase, and the skin’s shop bundle comes with more bells and whistles than is typically the case.

Costing a hefty 2,600 OW coins, the bundle has a whopping five items in it including the Legendary Imperius Reinhardt skin and a Valor highlight intro. Additionally, players that get the bundle will receive an Angelic Wings spray, Valor Personified voice line, and Imperius player icon.

It’s unclear why exactly Blizzard waited to add this new cosmetic to the game’s shop. Typically, they aren’t shy about shilling new shop cosmetics at the beginning of a new season, so the delay seems a little bit odd.

For those looking to show off their inner demons, the antithesis of Reinhardt’s Imperius skin, the Lilith Moira skin, can be purchased as a part of the season’s Ultimate Battle Pass. The bundle has a high price tag of $40, but it comes with the premium battle pass, about $20 worth of OW coins, and 20 tier skips on top of getting the Legendary skin.

