It's only a matter of time before they join you in the game.

The launch of Overwatch 2 went about as well as any longtime Blizzard fan expected and one of the issues that has repeatedly popped up for players has seen them lose their items from the original game.

When merging your account over the new sequel players should be able to access their cosmetic items unlocked from Overwatch, but for many this hasn’t been the case and now Blizzard has opened up about the problem.

According to the sequel devs, the problem isn’t as bad as it seems.

In a blog post, the Overwatch team assured players their items are not lost and that there are a few different reasons they may not be showing up in the game right now.

“We’ve determined that the cause for this discrepancy in approximately half of the reported cases is players having not yet completed their account merge 4.5k,” the blog post says.

“This is understandable—one cause for this is due to a bug with the launch build not providing an account merge prompt on some consoles. We rolled out a partial UI fix earlier today to help some console players progress through the account merge flow, however, we are still working on fixes for additional UI issues.”

Another reason players have encountered this issue is it’s simply taking a long time for the items to transfer between games, but there is a fix coming for this (though it won’t be here until next week). In the meantime, the team is exploring other options too.

While this problem is still very annoying, the good news is you haven’t lost any of your Overwatch items and eventually they will be joining you on Overwatch 2. Sometime soon.