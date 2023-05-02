Rammatra’s ultimate can become almost worthless thanks to this form-switching Overwatch 2 bug

Ramattra’s slow progression into familiarity with Overwatch 2’s fanbase has led players to realize when his ultimate gets the most value, and when it doesn’t. Annihilation allows Ramattra to instantly shift into his Nemesis form, and do damage over a wide area while slowly draining health from his enemies. Doing damage in this ultimate makes it last longer, but what if you weren’t able to do that damage?

One Reddit gamer was playing Ramattra like usual on Route 66 defense on May 1 when they used his ultimate. But they didn’t shift into Nemesis form. Instead, they were stuck in Omnic form questioning if their ult was even working.

Whether it was or wasn’t—and it did seem like it failed in the OW2 clip—the ultimate was used, leaving the Ramattra player in a much weaker position than they expected.

This is a bug that, while rare, can be replicated consistently if players hit the right timeframe. Due to Ramattra’s dual-form gameplay where players can switch between forms, it can lead to some weird interactions with specific abilities. Ramattra goes into Nemesis form whenever they ult, no matter what.

In this case, this clip is what happens if you use Annihilation as his regular Nemesis form ends. The game registers the player as Omnic form but using ultimate at the same time.

Especially since players know Annihilation is a close-range ability, getting Omnic form shuts down all the value the ultimate provides. Now, instead of pummeling your foes, you’re stuck with the long-range Void Accelerator and enemies can not only focus you down easier, but also just run away and avoid the ult. Though it is tough to replicate, players can aim to employ this bug, but for competitive value, it only makes your ultimate worse.

Luckily enough for this unfortunate OW2 player and their clip, their team committed a lot of heals to keep him up, even if the ultimate didn’t work the way it was supposed to.