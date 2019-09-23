This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

The Overwatch League grand finals is about to have quite a soundtrack. Grammy-winning artist Ahmir Khalib Thompson, also known as Questlove, will be the grand finals DJ when the event kicks off on Sept. 29 in Philadelphia. He joins Zedd, who will perform the halftime show at the Wells Fargo Center.

A Philadelphia native, Questlove is known for his work with The Roots, who also serve as the in-house band for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. In addition to his work with The Roots, Questlove has produced multiple award-winning albums from artists like Amy Winehouse, John Legend, and Common. Questlove will be providing music for the breaks between games at the Overwatch League grand finals.

Overwatch League on Twitter The road to Philadelphia is not your average Quest 🎶 Philly legend @Questlove will be in the house September 29 as our live DJ! #OWL2019 👀 2:30pm ET on https://t.co/ZYHTeOU4r2

Questlove joins a “redemption arc” of musical choices by the Overwatch League. Last year, the league had DJ Khaled perform the grand finals halftime show live to a sold-out Barclays Center crowd. The results have been made into memes for over a year since the performance. After learning from that debacle, the Overwatch League has set up a veritable music festival of artists for the weekend.

Zedd, an award-winning DJ and Overwatch fan, will serve as halftime entertainment. Overwatch League fans can get tickets to a special performance by EDM artist Martin Garrix near the Wells Fargo Arena on Sept. 28. DJ Ghost will perform at Fan Fest the morning of Sept. 28, where a variety of activities take place in the parking lots near Xfinity Live.

The Overwatch League grand finals begin at 2pm CT on Sept. 29 with the Vancouver Titans taking on the San Francisco Shock. Tune in earlier for some pregame entertainment by Questlove at 1:30pm CT.