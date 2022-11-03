‘I can’t do this s**t’: Pokimane transforms into Pokirage after playing Overwatch 2

Multiplayer games are irritating sometimes—especially Overwatch 2.

On Halloween, popular content creator Pokimane suited up as one of the game’s heroes, D.Va. Naturally, she loaded up Overwatch and gave it a spin. But not everything went as smoothly as she had happened, leading to an amusing burst of rage.

Pokimane failed to take down Roadhog while playing Reinhardt. The former was pinned down by the streamer, but they had a healer backing them up, which helped them survive and wipe out Pokimane. “Why the fuck are you alive?” Pokimane screamer. “I pin you, I hit you, me dead… Should I just not be playing this game then?”

But the rage didn’t stop there. A few minutes later, Pokimane was once again in the middle of the battle after pushing the payload, and once again met her nemesis. After the hero pulled her in the middle of her charge, the rage continued. “What do you mean, what the fuck do you mean?” she said.

Pokimane quickly laughed it off and pressed on. “I can’t do this shit. I can’t do this shit man,” she said before smashing the enemy team and eliminating Roadhog another time.

So, it was an explosive encounter with Overwatch 2, to say the least. We’ll have to see whether Pokimane decides to return to the game in the future or if she’s had enough.