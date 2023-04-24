Pikachu makes Overwatch home in these game-inspired crossover fan skins

Skins are a creative and fun addition to games, and there will always be crossovers that fans would love to see, whether it’s a pop culture reference, anime, or even another video game. But there’s one in particular that Overwatch fans would welcome with open arms; however, the chances of this collaboration ever happening are slim to none.

A fan posted their Nintendo, Sega, and Overwatch fan art on Reddit, featuring Wrecking Ball and his mech with a Pikachu and a Poké Ball skin, speedster Tracer with a Sonic skin, and the bow-wielding Hanzo with a Link skin.

Many Overwatch fans agreed that these skins, especially the Wrecking Ball and Pokémon versions, were terrific and wished they were real. Others loved the concept of Hanzo with a Link skin and thought it was cool but believed he might be a little too masculine for this particular crossover.

For the most part, everyone loved seeing these heroes with Nintendo and Sega skins, so much so that they were even brainstorming other collab ideas, like Lucio with a Sonic skin instead of Tracer because they both have electrifying abilities, or Swedish engineer Torbjörn with a Wario skin.

Unfortunately, a Nintendo and Overwatch collaboration may never happen, as both developers are overly protective of their IPs and may not want to work with Blizzard due to the company’s poor reputation. The only way fans could see such a collaboration occurring is if it was a Nintendo Switch-exclusive skin, but it would still be very unlikely.

While they have their reasons, it is a shame that we may not see skin collaborations with our favorite games unless there’s exclusivity involved. That’s not going to stop us from dreaming, though.