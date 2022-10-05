‘Phone Number Already in Use’ in Overwatch 2? Here’s what to do

Overwatch 2 released on PC and consoles yesterday, but since its release, players have already been hit with a myriad of issues.

Whether it’s long queue times, disconnecting from servers, or verification issues preventing players from entering the game at all, it has been anything but smooth for those trying to get into OW2.

One of the most common errors seen thus far in Overwatch 2 is a screen that reads ‘Phone Number Already in Use.’ If you are one of the many to encounter this issue, this is how you can fix it.

How to fix ‘Phone Number Already in Use’ in Overwatch 2

After booting up Overwatch 2, players will be prompted to connect their phone number to their Battle.net account. There is no way around this and is a requirement to enter the hero shooter sequel. If after inputting your phone number you receive an error message that reads ‘Phone Number Already in Use,’ it could mean one of two things.

First, the error message could mean that your phone number is already tied to another Battle.net account. It could also mean that the inputted number is not valid. The first step when encountering this issue should be to check your Battle.net account and confirm the phone number attached to the account.

It should be noted with Blizzard announcing its SMS Protect feature, various Overwatch 2 players have reported not being able to register numbers if they are using pre-paid SIM card or phone plan, whereas players using contracted lines can input their numbers seamlessly.

If you are unable to find where your desired phone number is attached and confirm that your phone number is valid, the next step would be to contact Blizzard’s customer support to directly address the issue.