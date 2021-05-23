Philadelphia Fusion officially welcomes back Fusion University as EU academy roster

The organization still plans on moving its operations to South Korea for the remainder of the season.

The Philadelphia Fusion is bringing back its Overwatch Contenders academy team, Fusion University, to compete in upcoming events.

This was partially announced yesterday when Fusion University said it would be making a comeback to the competitive scene, but the main Fusion organization confirmed today it is fully supporting the relaunch of its affiliate.

Fusion University, which folded at the start of 2020 when the roster moved to play under the T1 banner in Korean Contenders full-time, is now going to be playing in European Contenders. The Fusion will have academy teams in EU and Korea to test out new players in their system, especially as the team continues to work on building out a strong roster.

“We are excited to welcome back Fusion University, this time as part of EU Contenders,” Fusion said. “This provides our Philadelphia Fusion players – Poko, Shockwave, and FunnyAstro – the opportunity to properly train as we continue to work with local authorities to get every Fusion player and Coach Christfer to Seoul this season.”

Here is the newly announced Fusion University roster that will begin competing with the team in upcoming EU Contenders events:

Niclas “sHockWave” Jensen

Kamden “Jiali” Hijada

Gael “Poko” Gouzerch

Daniel “FunnyAstro” Hathaway

Isaac “Boombox” Charles

Louis “JkAru19” Power

Christopher “ChrisTFer” Graham (coach)

Harrison “Kruise” Pond (coach)

After over a year since our last match we are excited to announce that Fusion University will be returning to competitive play! We've taken on both NA and KR Contenders so now it's time for a new challenge in the EU region…



Welcome your Fusion University Class of 2021! #GoFU pic.twitter.com/QC4gPhzuMU — Fusion University (@FusionUni) May 23, 2021

The organization has also “reiterated its commitment” to relocating its entire Fusion roster to Seoul for the remainder of the 2021 season.