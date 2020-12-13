Penguin Mei is Overwatch’s first new Winter Wonderland skin

Blizzard Entertainment revealed today the first new Legendary skin coming with next week’s Winter Wonderland event in Overwatch—and it’s adorable.

Mei’s new Penguin skin decks her out in a penguin outfit, as you might guess. But it also changes the appearance of Snowball, her little icy droid, giving him a penguin-themed look, too.

Have an ice day!



Waddle your way to victory as Penguin Mei. 🐧



Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins December 15. pic.twitter.com/P1NfHODu6x — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 13, 2020

Mei has a history with winter skins, likely due to her overall ice theme. The Penguin outfit will fit right in with previous skins like Mei-rry, Ecopoint: Antarctica, and Pajamei.

This is just the first skin revealed for the seasonal event. It’s likely that Blizzard will showcase more Legendary skins throughout today and tomorrow before the event begins later this week.

Winter Wonderland will also likely see the return of Mei’s Snowball Offensive, the fun mini-game that made its debut in the first Winter Wonderland event all the way back in 2016.

This year’s version of Winter Wonderland begins in Overwatch this upcoming Tuesday, Dec. 15.