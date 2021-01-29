Here are the patch notes for Overwatch’s Jan. 28 update

Tank-killers Echo, Tracer, and Zenyatta are on the chopping block.

Blizzard Entertainment has followed through with Jan. 21’s Experimental Card and tuned down Echo, Tracer, and Zenyatta in last night’s Overwatch live patch.

The three heroes have been performing “too well” against high health targets, working together to dish out absurd amounts of damage in seconds to tanks, according to the developers.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for Overwatch’s Jan. 28 update.

Hero changes

Echo

Tri-Shot

Ammo reduced from 15 to 12

Focusing Beam

Duration reduced from 2.5 seconds to 2 seconds

The patch aims to reduce the maximum firing duration of Echo’s primary weapon and Focusing Beam to “lower her sustained damage output” without impacting her “burst damage potential against squishier targets,” lessening her effectiveness against tanks.

Tracer

Pulse Pistols

Min-Max damage falloff rescaled from 12 to 23 meters down to 12 to 20 meters

The nerf, while on the lighter side of things, will cause the damage of Tracer’s Pulse Pistols to “scale down faster” when targets are outside of her optimal distance, according to the devs. This should make her less threatening at mid-range.

Zenyatta

Orb of Harmony

Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90

Orb of Discord

Projectile speed reduced from 120 to 90

Damage amplification reduced from 30 percent to 25 percent

With Zenyatta’s effectiveness to enable team-wide damage output, the devs are taking “some power” out of the Orb of Discord by “reducing both its total damage amplification” as well as the “speed at which it can be applied over long distances.” This change will make Zenyatta’s projectile speed match his primary fire.

The patch is now live on Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.