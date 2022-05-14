Paris Eternal parts ways with DPS player Naga

After just one week, Paris Eternal has already made changes to their lineup.

Paris Eternal parted ways with DPS player Nikolai “Naga” Dereli today. The team seems to be looking to bounce back from its 0-2 start to the 2022 Overwatch League Season.

Naga’s departure from Paris Eternal marks the end of an 18-month tenure with the organization, during which he was one of the team’s most consistent members. The roster move confused some members of the community, who offered their own words of support for the Danish player.

Today we part ways with @NagaEz.



We want to thank Nikolai for all of his contributions to the Eternal, we wish him nothing but the best moving forward 💙❤💛 pic.twitter.com/ZTdmn9BNbV — Paris Eternal (@ParisEternal) May 14, 2022

After the announcement, Naga explained his release from the Paris Eternal was one-sided and not his choice.

“Just to clarify, it was their decision, and they should do what they think is best for the team,” Naga tweeted. “Meanwhile, I’ll be looking for a team who in believes in me. I wish them nothing but the best, I have some good friends on that team and I really hope the best for them.”

Before playing for the Eternal, Naga played in the Overwatch Contenders circuit and represented Team Denmark in the 2019 Overwatch World Cup. Now, he will be looking to reinforce another team in need of a DPS this season.

As for Paris Eternal, the start of the 2022 season has not been kind to the team. They are tied for 11th with the New York Excelsior in the West, with a 0-2 series record and a 1-6 individual games record. The organization signed American DPS player Cameron “Wub” Johnson earlier this week, with hopes of turning its 2022 season around. He will debut this Sunday on the team’s matchup against the Toronto Defiant.