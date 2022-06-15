Paris Eternal adds Dove, parts ways with Glister

While one player leaves the nest, another enters the coop.

The Overwatch League’s Midseason Madness tournament qualifiers kick off on June 16, but the Paris Eternal is still switching up its DPS lineup.

Paris announced today that it’s bringing on hitscan DPS Jesse “Dove” Palermo, a North American Overwatch Contenders staple. In turn, DPS Lim “Glister” Gil-seong and the Paris Eternal have mutually decided to part ways.

The decision to part ways with Glister “has nothing to do with competitiveness,” according to a tweet by the team’s general manager, Molly “AVALLA” Kim. She noted he performed “exceptionally well” in the Kickoff Clash tournament cycle, but referenced adjustment to the Eternal’s Western-centric roster as a possible reason for his departure.

In his stead, Dove will rise up for the Eternal. Any fan of Overwatch Contenders has likely seen Dove compete on one of the many teams he’s been a part of over the past three years, which includes Odyssey, Ardour, and, his most recent team, Solaris. Known for his hitscan proficiency, Dove will be expected to pick up heroes like Cassidy, Widowmaker, and Sojourn for Paris.

This is the second time this season the Eternal has shuffled its DPS lineup. After only one week of play, Paris dropped Nikolai “Naga” Dereli to pick up Cameron “wub” Johnson. Even after the swap, the team still struggled to achieve cohesion. The Eternal ended the Kickoff Clash qualifiers with a 0-6 record.

Paris’ next match is against the Kickoff Clash champions, the Los Angeles Gladiators, at 3:30pm CT on June 18.