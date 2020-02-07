OWL’s Mica and Danny leave ahead of 2020 season, Achilios and Wolf return

Overwatch League interviewers/hosts Danny Lim and Mica Burton are both following the lead of other former Blizzard talent and leaving the OWL broadcast ahead of the 2020 season.

Danny and Mica announced their departure from the league just two days out from the opening weekend. There’s no information on who will replace them, but with the broadcast having their budget spread between multiple locations around the world this year, the casters and analyst desk might be all there is to the broadcast. Emily Tangerine, Blizzard’s Chinese interviewer, hasn’t announced her plans for the 2020 season.

Danny and Mica were known as very colorful hosts and were first introduced during the 2018 Overwatch World Cup, where they were quickly adopted by adoring fans. They went on to become regulars during the 2019 OWL season, Danny being the translator and interviewer for Korean players and Mica for the western players.

However sad it is that the OWL is losing further talent from their broadcast, today produced a nugget of reassuringly good news as well. Both Seth “Achilios” King and Wolf Schröder announced that they will be returning to cast together this season.

Seth King on Twitter Was busy raiding so heres my late announcement. See you guys this weekend for some @overwatchleague action

Wolf tweeted that he will be returning to “commentate as an analyst” for the OWL, Achilios adding that we will see the duo casting during the opening weekend of the 2020 season.

The first game of the Overwatch League season is at 12pm CT on Feb. 8 and will feature the Toronto Defiant playing against the Paris Eternal.