Overwatch’s principal artist claims one hero is about to get their best skin ever

It'll be hard to beat what they already released this season.

Blizzard has released a number of exceptional cosmetics in the past year for Overwatch 2, but the game’s principal artist, Mike Hardison, suggested on social media yesterday that one hero, in particular, is about to get one of their biggest glow-ups yet.

Sombra has no shortage of fun and interesting aesthetics. Most recently, her Le Sserafim collab skin was touted by many fans as the best cosmetic from the collection of five Legendary skins, and her wardrobe is full of excellent cosmetics like the Tulum skin from the Summer Games event and Demon Hunter skin from BlizzCon 2018.

Sombra’s Le Sserafim skin might be one of her best so far, but it will have company on the podium soon. Image via Blizzard

However, Hardison replied to a piece of fan art on Twitter to let fans know that the best might be yet to come. Responding to someone posing a question about which Sombra skin was better, Hardison piqued a lot of people’s interest.

“I’ve seen the future and the answer is actually an upcoming skin you haven’t seen yet,” Hardison said.

Hardison added that he is excited to see what fan art this particular creator, GreenPig, would make once Blizzard finally releases the skin. It’s unclear exactly what rarity the skin will be or when it will come out, but with a new season just around the corner, one might speculate that it could be the season eight Mythic skin.

So far, Sombra has received one battle pass skin in Overwatch 2, Folklórica, but she has a number of Legendary shop skins, including Gilded Hunter, Antifragile Slay Star, Marioneta, and Aztec. She’s also had a pair of Epic shop skins, Jester and Quicksilver. So getting another battle pass skin might be in order, especially considering the fact that she only has one so far despite there being more than a handful every season.