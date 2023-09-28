Overwatch’s newest hero gets epic skin to juxtapose their sunny disposition

Illari’s powers might be tied to the sun, but her new Epic-quality shop skin will have players looking forward to the night time.

Blizzard added a brand-new Eclipse skin to Overwatch 2 today, and the cosmetic is perfect for any player that wants to give the fun youngster with a Llama obsession an edgier, dark vibe. Wearing a mask that’s reminiscent of the DC supervillain Deathstroke, Illari’s new skin is mostly black and silver, a far cry from the red and gold that is present in her base skin.

Overwatch 2 New Featured Shop Item: Eclipse Illari Bundle 🌒



🛒 Available in-game now for 🔶 1500 Overwatch Coins. pic.twitter.com/yvM4nZQjlR — Overwatch Cavalry (@OWCavalry) September 28, 2023

While the skin is new to the shop, players discovered the skin earlier this season and have been waiting patiently for Blizzard to release it since. Even though Illari’s blue and pink Llama Pajama Legendary skin is one of the most creative cosmetics in the game, it doesn’t necessarily give off the intimidating feel that a lot of players strive for when playing Overwatch.

The new cosmetic is one part of a five-piece Eclipse Illari Bundle that costs 1,500 OW coins, which equates to about $15. The bundle includes the Epic-quality skin, Eclipse name card, Eclipse spray, and “Stay dead” voice line. The bundle will also give you access to Illari as a character if you don’t already own her. Getting Illari likely won’t be a selling point for most players because she is automatically unlocked by purchasing the premium battle pass, which costs 1,000 OW coins.

This bundle was added to the shop on Thursday and is set to remain available for the next week. The new Eclipse Illari skin will be vaulted next Thursday, Oct. 5, during the game’s weekly shop reset.

