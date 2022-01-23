Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event returns Jan. 25

Overwatch is starting off its first event of 2022 with feasts and festivities. This year’s Lunar New Year event is slated to run from Jan. 25 through Feb. 15 with exclusive cosmetics, Blizzard confirmed today.

The Overwatch Twitter account posted a short teaser of the event. While not showcasing any of the skins or other cosmetics, the video features the voices of Doomfist, Mercy, and Tracer. Doomfist claims he will “eat more dumplings than anyone has ever eaten.” And in response, Mercy can be heard laughing and saying “Excellent!” The video closes with Tracer enthusiastically wishing fans a “Happy Lunar New Year!”

This event is themed around the Year of the Tiger, and it is the fifth iteration of the Lunar New Year yearly event for Overwatch. During the three-week run, Competitive Capture-the-Flag will likely make another appearance, giving players a chance to climb the ladder and earn competitive points. While the community remains divided over this mode, it does have its ardent supporters.

The Lunar New Year event brings new skins, sprays, voice lines, emotes, and highlight intros each year. Players can earn special event loot boxes for a chance to get these items or buy them with credits. Exclusive cosmetics from past Lunar New Year events will also be available to purchase. Old Legendary skins cost 1,000 credits, while Epic ones cost 250. Items from the latest collection cost triple the price, with Legendary skins going for 3,000 Credits and Epic items going for 750.

Players can look forward to the beginning of the Lunar New Year 2022 event, complete with new and returning cosmetics and likely legacy game modes, on Jan. 25. The revelry, feasts, and access to the exclusive items will end on Feb. 15.