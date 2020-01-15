This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

Overwatch’s annual Lunar New Year event is set to return tomorrow in celebration of the Year of the Rat.

Blizzard Entertainment confirmed the return of the event with a short video on Twitter today. The video features Hanzo in his Huang Zhong skin, releasing a paper lantern into the air.

Overwatch on Twitter Get ready to ring in the Year of the 🐀! Overwatch’s Lunar New Year festivities begin tomorrow! https://t.co/bszNJheHDt

Overwatch’s Lunar New Year event returns every January, featuring skins and cosmetics that celebrate Asian culture in many ways. The video didn’t tease any new content just yet, but skins, highlight intros, voice lines, and more are expected.

Last year’s event, Year of the Pig, introduced eight new skins, a new Capture the Flag map, and a festive version of Lijiang Tower. Capture the Flag will also likely return again as a limited-time arcade mode.

Overwatch’s Year of the Rat begins on Jan. 16 and ends on Feb. 5, so make sure to play and earn some new loot while it’s live.