Overwatch’s latest live update nerfs Mei, buffs Ashe

The patch notes are live and the update is coming soon.

The patch notes for Overwatch’s latest live server update have gone live, featuring changes for five heroes.

The biggest and most impactful changes come for Mei and Ashe, but Genji, Reinhardt, and Pharah also had some tweaks to help shake up the meta in the Overwatch League and beyond.

Mei received a big nerf to her Endothermic Blaster’s maximum ammo, from 200 to 120, so she will have way less ammunition to slow people down with her primary fire. Her alt fire is unchanged because its ammo cost was reduced from 20 to 10.

Ashe, meanwhile, had her magazine size increased from 12 to 15, and numerous changes were made to both scoped and unscoped shots.

Genji’s secondary fire now has a faster recovery, Pharah’s explosion damage has been buffed while her impact damage has been nerfed, and Reinhardt’s knockback resistance has been nerfed.

The full patch notes with changes for each hero can be found below:

Ashe

The Viper

Magazine size increased from 12 to 15

Shots no longer queue up the next shot if pressed slightly before recovery has finished

Unscoped shots to reach maximum spread increased from 4 to 6

Unscoped shots can now be fired much more quickly after firing a scoped shot

You can now start reloading much more quickly after firing a scoped shot

Genji

Shuriken (Secondary Fire)

Recovery lowered from 0.75 to 0.65 seconds

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Maximum ammo reduced from 200 to 120

Endothermic Blaster (Secondary Fire)

Ammo cost reduced from 20 to 10

Pharah

Rocket Launcher

Explosion damage increased from 65 to 80

Impact damage decreased from 55 to 40

Reinhardt

General