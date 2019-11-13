Overwatch’s Brigitte can accidentally cause her teammates’ death

Ultimate abilities are a gamechanger in Overwatch, and support players try to counter them and save as many of their teammates as they can. But a bugged interaction between Brigitte’s armor pack and Sigma’s Gravitic Flux may have the opposite effect: being healed by Brigitte during the ultimate can make you more likely to die.

Brig can kill her teammates by healing them in Sigma ult The bug is you can die from being healed by brig, when you would otherwise lived. Brig using armor pack changes the “max hp” value of her teammate when the teammate receives it, untill the heal effect is complete (2 sec).

The glitch happens because of a miscalculation on the game’s end. Brigitte’s repair pack gives the player a 120 health points heal over time. If the target has less than 120 HP missing, the leftover healing is converted into up to 75 armor.

Sigma’s Gravitic Flux, on the other hand, causes flat 50HP damage upon activation and lifts the enemies, then slams its victims on the ground, inflicting 50% of their max health as damage.

If a character is healed by Brigitte before being slammed onto the ground, the game adds the 75 armor from the repair pack into the max health calculations, regardless if it was received by the player.

When Sigma uses his ultimate, a 200HP hero would take 50 damage from the initial attack, plus half of their max health as part of the slam, to a total of 150 points of damage. While being healed by Brigitte, however, the max health calculations take into account the 75 armor that could potentially be obtained, and cause the ultimate to inflict 187 damage instead.

The bugged interaction hurts Brigitte’s gameplay. Sigma is ubiquitous in the current double shield meta, and the oversight can place her at a large disadvantage.