Overwatch’s 2020 Halloween Terror event kicks off Oct. 13

Get your Halloween costumes ready, Overwatch fans.

This year’s Halloween Terror event will hit live servers on Oct. 13, Blizzard Entertainment announced today.

Ooh… Scary!



The event will introduce a number of new skins, sprays, and player icons. Based on today’s trailer, D.Va, Sombra, Sigma, Brigitte, and Echo are all set to receive spooky costumes this year. Fans can expect more of the event’s cosmetics and their official names to be revealed in the days leading up to the event’s start date.

Similarly, cosmetic items from previous years will become available once again in loot boxes as well as in the Hero Customization tab at a discounted price.

The 2020 Halloween Terror event will wrap up on Nov. 3, giving fans of the game exactly three weeks to grab all the goodies they can before the items are vaulted until next year.