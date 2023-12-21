Overwatch supports ‘hate’ how Mauga is changing the meta

Overwatch 2’s latest tank hero Mauga has already had a big impact on the meta, and players aren’t happy about it.

In a Reddit thread dated Dec. 20, a support player shared concerns about how the meta was shifting for their role, and many agreed in the comments.

Mauga is shifting the meta due to his popularity. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

“After Mauga being introduced, I hate being a support,” the title of the post reads. The player explained that when Mauga is picked, a support has to pair him or counter him with Ana. Whenever Mauga is picked, Ana becomes a key priority due to her anti-heal grenade.

“I’m fine with that. I have no problem being relocated to being a heal bot,” they added. “But what does dps get to do now? … now it’s like I’m in a horror game trying to pick out reaper and Tracer footsteps all game. I’m scared man, leave me alone.”

They explained that when they played Ana, they couldn’t catch a breath due to being the prime target of enemy DPS players, who would pick flankers and focus on them. It means they rely a lot more on ally protection, which can make the game more frustrating when playing solo.

Players agreed with the OP. They said playing support was becoming more challenging due to Sombra and other flankers focusing them relentlessly. This is especially difficult because Ana isn’t the best pick with or against dive compositions, forcing the tank to switch to a mobility pick. But if they don’t do this, Ana players can be stuck in a challenging position.

Mauga joined Overwatch 2‘s roster with season eight on Dec. 5. The developer brought some adjustments to his kit before he was added to competitive games on Dec. 19. It’s still early days, so his pick rate and overall strength will likely evolve over the next few weeks.