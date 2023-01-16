Overwatch support player haunted by DPS main who goes full int after not getting what they wanted

There’s a serious ongoing problem in Overwatch 2 matches, principally in ranked play. Support players have voiced their disappointment at how many DPS players throw matches after not getting pocketed by supports.

In the video below, we clearly can see a Bastion running around the map and not helping their team during the match. The Redditor said the Bastion started doing this after he didn’t get the Mercy pocket he wanted. And to make things worse, the enemy team refused to report the Bastion because they ran away with a free victory.

Several people in the post above said they had similar experiences with this player using Bastion, which shows that the report system in Overwatch 2 isn’t doing much to punish players who go AFK or simply throw the matches after not getting what they wanted.

“[I’m] pretty sure I played with that dude yesterday,” one Redditor said. “[He] camped in a corner with a turret doing NOTHING. When he got shot at he spammed ‘I NEED HEALING’ about 100 times, and then switched to Lucio and went back to his corner doing nothing.”

Because Overwatch 2 is free-to-play, players who get banned for unsportsmanlike conduct like this Bastion player above can simply create a new account and just unlock the competitive mode again.

This is not an exclusive Overwatch 2 problem, though. As long as you’re playing the competitive mode of any shooter or MOBA, you’ll eventually come across someone willing to throw after the match doesn’t go their way. All that you can really do is team up with friends rather than play solo queue.