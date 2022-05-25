Overwatch streamer Joomla dies

The death of long-time Overwatch streamer and high-ranked player Joomla25 was made public by his friends on social media on Tuesday, May 24.

Joomla had been an active member of the Overwatch community since the Blizzard game’s release in 2016. He was known for his incredible skills on Widowmaker, and the many videos he posted displaying his mechanical prowess over the years.

He was dreaded by some of the best players in the world in 2017, including xQc and Surefour, when he reached the top of the game’s ranked ladder.

Joomla was also known for his positive-minded and caring community on his Twitch channel, which garnered 57,000 followers. He had stopped providing updates about his situation a week before his death was announced.

Joomla is no longer with us…. pic.twitter.com/6A2v8uyNAK — EeveeA (@EeveeA) May 24, 2022

While there has been no official statement, close friends of the streamer confirmed Joomla’s death on Discord and Twitter yesterday. “Joomla was one of the most loving and caring people I have ever met in my life,” Noonie said. “His legacy will carry no matter how much time passes.”

The Overwatch community has paid tribute to the streamer by sharing gameplay clips and inspiring words they exchanged with him.

A known suffer from mental health issues, there’s speculation that Joomla died by suicide. But no official details regarding the cause of his death have been confirmed at this time.