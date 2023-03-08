Overwatch streamer gets surprise backup from NBA star Luka Doncic in hilarious Twitch run-in

There's probably a pro athlete in your game right now.

Luka Dončić has appeared in Zayra form in a competitive Overwatch 2 match, surprising fellow gamers and streamers on the server. The NBA star shocked m0xyy during one of their streams after Dončić revealed he played for the Dallas Mavericks.

After the Mavericks guard popped into the game, m0xyy spent some time interrogating him before sharing the hilarious clip on Twitter on March 8.

Dončić confirmed his identity by saying, “I’m him,” and sharing personal details.

"I'm him" 😎 😂 #MFFL https://t.co/FDDT00i97f pic.twitter.com/zljP5gLVlT — ♦️Zafri♦️ (@ZafriZee) March 7, 2023

It does look like he’s a good teammate in the Blizzard hero shooter as well as on the court, as Dončić communicated effectively throughout the match. While all that pro basketball comms seems to really come in handy, the NBA star has yet to reach Grandmaster—so maybe some skills don’t translate like for like in the virtual world.

While it was a big surprise for m0xyy to find Dončić in his queue, it’s no surprise the 24-year-old eventually popped up in a Twitch broadcast, especially because he loves his games.

For those unaware, the point and shooting guard was even been featured on the front cover of NBA 2K22 recently.

Image via 2k Games

Overwatch 2 is a particular favorite of his as well, when he’s not training, and Dončić has gone on record to say his favorite OW2 heroes are Cassidy, Hanzo, and Roadhog.

This isn’t the first time other athletes have made their way into the gaming and streaming crossover either. Neymar Jr is a well-known CS:GO streamer, despite primarily playing for PSG in Ligue 1 football. The industry is likely filled to the brim with professional athletes lurking on every server, and you’ll just have to grill them to find out.

So, next time you see a Cassidy or Hanzo, give them a holler.