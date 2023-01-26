Overwatch streamer EeveeA faces emotional abuse and sexual misconduct allegations

"While I was planning to reply for accountability and apologies to everyone involved, after some advice it's clear that's not what is needed or wanted."

Several former viewers and acquaintances of Overwatch streamer EeveeA shared allegations of emotional abuse, sexual misconduct, and more in a lengthy Google Doc yesterday, corroborated by screengrabs of text conversations.

As the document gained traction within the Overwatch community, EeveeA responded to it, saying she would “reply to everything soon.” But then, she tweeted again that instead, she’ll “focus on getting help and moving on.”

While I was planning to reply for accountability and apologies to everyone involved, after some advice it's clear that's not what is needed or wanted.



I'm just going to focus on getting help and moving on.



I'm sorry. — EeveeA (@EeveeA) January 25, 2023

Two authors of the Google Doc claim to be fans of hers who were heavily contributing to her channel, providing assets, moderation, and such when they started dating EeveeA.

In the document, they and others wrote testimonies describing EeveeA’s misconduct from 2017 to 2022. They claim they published this document to point out “objectively dangerous behaviors that have shown no sign of changing or improving.”

Among the allegations, EeveeA was accused of sending unsolicited pornographic content to a minor who was 17 and of sexual misconduct with another minor who was 14 years old when the streamer was 20. “You definitely knew – definitely know – that everything you said to me was wrong,” they wrote in the document.

EeveeA was also accused of emotional abuse and cheating in relationships between 2017 and 2020. One person wrote in the document that she’d done “heinous things” to her during their relationship, including alleged non-consensual sexual contact on several occasions.

Lastly, EeveeA was condemned for tweeting screengrabs of Overwatch streamer Joomla’s death announcement from a private Discord server in May 2022. She allegedly did this without the consent of those running the Discord server, who described EeveeA’s post as opportunism.

In the screengrabs shown in the document, EeveeA is seen acknowledging some of these allegations, calling herself “selfish” and promising to do better.

“You were dating a newly out trans woman, who had no basis for self love, self care, self worth, anything, I had nothing,” she wrote on her past relationship with one of the authors of the document.

EeveeA is an Overwatch streamer who has over 85,000 followers on Twitch. She’s been a part of the game’s community since its release. Dot Esports has reached out to EeveeA for comment but has not received a response at time of writing.