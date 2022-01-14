Overwatch releases third issue of its New Blood comic

Blizzard has released the next issue in its New Blood comic series.

This latest issue, which was created by artists Ray Fawkes and Irene Koh, centers around Cassidy’s efforts to recruit Baptiste. Alongside the release, Blizzard shared a trailer that features stills and action shots from the comic. As with the previous New Blood issues, this story provides plenty of action and thrills while also putting another piece of the Overwatch backstory in place. The comic is available online and is free to read.

As Cassidy continues to recruit members to Overwatch, he has his eyes on a formidable soldier.



Read Issue #3 in the latest Overwatch comic: New Blood by @rayfawkes, @kohquette and @darkhorsecomics.



👀 https://t.co/09eMkZml2M pic.twitter.com/36fWoWowuo — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) January 11, 2022

At the end of this issue, Blizzard included an art teaser for the next issue, which appears to be focused on Zarya. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Zarya’s design looks a little different, with some speculating that this is the first glimpse of an Overwatch 2 visual redesign for everyone’s favorite Russian weightlifter. There’s no expected release date for the next issue of New Blood, but issue No. 2 was released on Dec. 14, so it’s likely that the next will arrive sometime around the middle of next month.

This isn’t the first time Blizzard has delved into the world of comics. Previous comic stories have featured heroes like Tracer, Junkrat, Roadhog, Symmetra, Ana, and Soldier: 76. Most of them are collected in Overwatch Anthology Vol. 1, a print volume available in bookstores. The Tracer – London Calling series, which is similar to New Blood in format, is also available as a print volume.