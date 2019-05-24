Overwatch pros react to intense McCree buffs now on the PTR

This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

It might be high noon once again for all of the McCree fans since the gunslinger is getting a pretty big buff on the Overwatch Public Test Realm (PTR). Blizzard has reduced the primary fire recovery of his main weapon from 0.5 seconds to 0.4 seconds, and the Overwatch community seems to be pretty excited for the buff.

“On average, McCree’s damage output wasn’t quite making up for the relatively low mobility or utility in his kit,” Blizzard said. “Reducing his weapon’s recovery time improves the potential damage output without affecting the number of successful shots to kill an enemy.”

calvin on Twitter What the fuck is this fire rate LOL @PlayOverwatch https://t.co/lTk7C5IPDd

Although McCree’s primary fire recovery was only reduced by one-10th of a second, it’s a huge difference to many players. Some people are even saying that this could help him enter the meta once more. With less recovery time, McCree players can now fire faster without adjusting their aim too much.

Multiple pro players shared their opinion on the new changes. New York Excelsior DPS player Kim “Pine” Do-hyeon also reacted to the changes with excitement—he’s one of the best McCree players in the league. Pro Apex Legends player Coby “dizzy” Meadows even compared the weapon to the Wingman, a similar pistol in Apex.

Some people are saying that although this may look like a buff, these changes will force some players to adjust the firing patterns and timings that they’ve taken so long to learn. No matter what opinion you have on the buff, one thing is for certain: McCree looks mighty fun to play right now.

