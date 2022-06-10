Overwatch Pride Celebration Twitch Rivals tournament will support LGBTQIA+ community with $250,000 prize pool

Overwatch has announced a charity tournament to support the LGBTQIA+ community next month, and the game is partnering with Twitch Rivals to put on the show.

The Overwatch Pride Celebration begins on July 12 on Twitch Rivals and it will have a $250,000 prize pool “to support LGBTQIA+ Community,” according to the below Twitter post. Team captains and further details are “coming soon.”

Cheers, love!



Overwatch Pride Celebration

💜 Begins July 12 on @TwitchRivals

🏳️‍🌈 $250K Prizepool to support LGBTQIA+ Community

🗯️ Team Captains & more details coming soon pic.twitter.com/aEJSycAPlC — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 10, 2022

There’s not much information to go off of yet, like how the prize pool will support the LGBTQIA+ community or which charities it will be going to, or even which game the tournament will be played on.

Since the event is still a month away, it’s possible that the game could take place on either Overwatch 1 or the Overwatch 2 beta, which could go live again anytime between now and the event’s start. The new Overwatch game features five-vs-five gameplay while the original is six-vs-six.

It would make sense for the tournament to take place in Overwatch 2 rather than the original game, but it all depends on whether the beta is live at the time. We should know more about the tournament in the coming weeks, though.

More news about Overwatch 2 is coming in a livestream on June 16, where Blizzard is expected to reveal new information about the upcoming title.