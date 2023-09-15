Overwatch players prove you can perfectly describe every hero with just one word

What would it be if you were to signify your favorite Overwatch 2 hero with just one word? The fandom is doing exactly that, and interestingly, it turns out that a single term is enough to describe every character—based on their most significant trait.

In a Reddit post on Sept. 14, a player named u/ringbirdyu shared a list of Overwatch 2’s heroes and followed each name with a word they thought was an apt description of the hero. And we, along with many others in the community, think it’s pretty legit.

As you may notice, the player was only able to think of words for 24 heroes out of the currently playable 38. The remaining were left for the community to decide, and as you’d expect, fans gladly took over—even made some justified corrections to the original list.

“I’d give Justice to Pharah considering talking about it is half her character,” one comment read, referring to her ultimate voice line, which literally says, “Justice rains from above.”

The suggestion was agreed upon by players, but the original list had assigned ‘Justice’ to Cassidy. So they committed to finding Cassidy a different description. While many wanted to call Cassidy a ‘Cowboy’ due to his obvious appearance, one player’s suggestion sat really well with us. “Cmon. It’s ‘Outlaw.’ So easy. I ain’t seen him herd no cows.” they said, and we wholeheartedly agree.

Well, players threw around a slew of different suggestions, so we compiled the best ones in a list for your convenience.

Here’s the list:

Ana: Maternal/Wisdom

Ashe: Grit

Baptiste: Choice/Renegade

Bastion: Change

Brigette: Inspire

Cassidy: Outlaw (Original: Justice)

D.Va: Gamer

Doomfist: Conflict

Echo: Adapt

Genji: Balance

Hanzo: Redemption

Illari: Sun

Junker Queen: Rule

Junkrat: Reckless/Mayhem/Chaos

Kiriko: Bike/Family

Lifeweaver: Nature

Lúcio: Free

Mei: Research

Mercy: Peace

Moira: Ambition

Orisa: Protect

Pharah: Justice (Original: Aspire)

Ramattra: Together

Reaper: Violence/Death

Reinhardt: Honor

Roadhog: Ruthless/Pachimari

Sigma: Melody

Sojourn: Serve

Soldier: 76: Determined/Pride

Sombra: Knowledge

Symettra: Order

Torbjörn: Build

Tracer: Hero

Widowmaker: Precision

Winston: Hope

Wrecking Ball: Shenanigans

Zarya: Strength

Zenyatta: Harmony

The list is based on what players had to contribute in the thread and is subjective, so feel free to get creative.

