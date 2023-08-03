Overwatch players are sick and tired of this hero, but there’s no sign of them changing soon

Overwatch 2’s hero meta has an ebb and flow to it. Sometimes, playing your favorite hero makes you feel like an absolute unit. At other times, you’ll feel like you’re being punished for playing the hero you love the most.

But there are some heroes that Blizzard has seemingly given especially poor or advantageous treatment, and some players are taking notice. One Reddit discussion that began yesterday detailed just how much the game seems to be catered to one support hero in particular who has dominated the meta for some time now—Ana.

The wily former Overwatch sniper and medic is one of the game’s more high skill cap support heroes. While her healing requires that players have technical aiming skill, the reward that talented players receive from displaying that skill makes her among the strongest support heroes in the game given current hero balancing.

At her best, Ana can be one of the game’s strongest healers, and pros have shown that she can even be used as an offensive weapon that can lead a team’s charge with her damage. Along with being the most-picked hero in the game, according to Overbuff, Ana has been one of the most popular selections in the Overwatch League as well.

Though she received a slight nerf to her survivability in May, she’s still a mainstay on the roster that has forced Blizzard to tune around her strength. While her Biotic Grenade explosion healing decreased to 60, down from 100, she has remained an S-tier support selection. And based on the way Blizzard has approached her tuning since then, that likely isn’t changing any time soon.

