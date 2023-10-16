Overwatch player creates perfect team comps for matching as a five-stack

Try this out next time you group with all your friends.

With so many cosmetics available in Overwatch 2, players have started to notice when you queue up as a full squad, there is a grand opportunity to create the ultimate team look if you’re willing to run the right composition.

In a post to Reddit today, one player outlined seven different team comps with specific skins, dreaming up the ultimate thematic squad aesthetics. Using any of these comps, you’ll definitely be striking fear into your enemies with how coordinated your team is. Plus, it always helps to enter battle in style.

The first team comp required the most recent collection of skins. Dubbed the “Bot Squad,” this team comp has Null Sector season six skins for Symmetra, Kiriko, and Ana. Meanwhile, the Null Sector Orisa and Bastion skins from the past round out the group to make the most robotic group of purple people eaters you’ve ever seen.

Another highlight from the post was a comp called “Stuck in Elo Hell,” composed of exclusively devilish skins, including the new Lilith Moira skin. The other red and horned skins were for Mercy, Pharah, Reaper, and Reinhardt.

Other fun team composition names included: Bird is the word, Budget Houston Outlaws, Steampunk Streamers, First (Fight) Responders, and Pirate Shippers. Most of the names for these team compositions are plays on words related to their theme, while the “Budget Houston Outlaws” is a collection of heroes wearing their respective green and black skins.

While OW fans have created skin-themed team comps like this before, this set is a little different. What separates this particular collection from the rest is that the creator made sure all of the compositions were legal in role queue. Though others had some comps that followed role-queue rules, not all of the skin collections did. So consider trying one of these stylish team comps out the next time you squad up.

