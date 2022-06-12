Overwatch owners will get Overwatch 2 Founder’s Pack DLC for free

Owners of the original Overwatch will get more than the skins they already own in Overwatch 2, Blizzard announced today.

During the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Blizzard revealed that Overwatch 2 will be releasing in early access on Oct. 4, featuring at least one new hero, Junker Queen, and a special DLC called the Founder’s Pack.

“As a thank you” to the original game’s players, the Founder’s Pack will be free in-game to existing players who own Overwatch. Two new skins, General Doomfist and Jester Sombra will be included in the pack. Blizzard says more will be included in the DLC but did not offer any further information.

To be eligible for the Founder’s Pack, players need to own Overwatch before June 23, 2022, and redeeming the Founder’s Pack can be done by logging into the game before Dec. 5, 2022.

“This is an equally exciting and humbling moment for the Overwatch team,” said Blizzard. “Our community means everything to us, and we have a deep appreciation and respect for the players who have been there since the beginning.”