Overwatch League welcomes back popular caster to commentary lineup for 2023 season

With the Overwatch League’s Pro-Am tournament long gone, the 2023 season is starting soon. And today, the league confirmed its casters and analysts for the 2023 OWL desk.

One of the notable changes from the preseason to the regular season is the return of popular caster Mitch “Uber” Leslie. He re-joins the Overwatch League casting group, partnering up with his longtime commentating duo, Matt “Mr X” Morello. Not only that, but a lot of casting duos are returning from the Pro-Am tournament.

Fans of the previous years of the Overwatch League won’t have to get used to a different cast for the 2023 season, especially with Uber’s return after taking a break during the Pro-Am.

There was a hint of worry from fans when he wasn’t revealed as part of the Pro-Am crew, but Uber was quick to tell fans that he wasn’t gone for the year. With this announcement, fans can experience another year of great casting from both the UberX combo and others as well.

All the casters for the OWL 2023 season include Uber and Mr X, Jack “Jaws” Wright, Scott “Custa” Kennedy, Victoria “VikkiKitty” Perez, Rosemary “Nekkra” Kelley, Jennifer “LemonKiwi” Pichette, Harry “LEGDAY” Pollitt, Seth “Achilios” King, and Kevin “AVRL” Walker.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

These casting duos are for both the East and West regions. It has yet to be confirmed which casters will be casting which regions, but Achilios and AVRL have experience casting the East thanks to both of them living closer to the Eastern region than the Western one.

As for the desk, all of them are returning faces. Starting off, we have longtime host Salome “Soembie” Gschwind-Repp, analyst Jonathan “Reinforce” Larsson, former pro and caster Jake Lyon, and popular translator and analyst Danny Lim.

In the end, there are no new casters or analysts for the 2023 OWL season, but fans are excited to see these returning faces. The 2023 season begins on April 27.