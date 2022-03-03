Overwatch League reportedly hires Brad Ross, a former player, as new operation lead

The North American spent the last years of his life working at the NBA 2K League.

The Overwatch League is about to appoint Brad Ross, a former player, coach, and manager, as the boss of competitive operations ahead of the start of the fifth season, according to a report by Dexerto.

Ross competed under the name PYYYOUR in the early days of competitive Overwatch. The North American played for Splyce between June 2016 and May 2017, before moving on to coaching in MEGA Thunder and GGEA. His last stint in professional Overwatch was at Triumph, where he worked for six months as a manager in 2019.

Since 2019, Ross has been working with the National Basketball Association (NBA)’s NBA 2K League. He said on March 2 that he’ll leave his position as the league operations lead of NBA 2K League on March 9, while also mentioning that he’s set to take a new direction in his career.

Should the hiring of Ross be confirmed over the next days, it will be OWL’s second notable change in its competitive operations department. The league secured the services of former LA Valiant general manager Mike “Packing10” Szklanny as the manager of competition operations in February.

The fifth season of OWL is set to kick off on May 5. Dexerto reported on Feb. 23 that players and coaches are about to secure access to the beta version of Overwatch 2, the version of the game that the upcoming season will be run on