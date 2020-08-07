Overwatch League announces 2020 MVP candidates

The Overwatch League MVP race has officially begun. The league introduced the 10 candidates for the prestigious title today, which awards a $100,000 prize from sponsor T-Mobile as well as a trophy and jersey patch for the 2021 season.

As is standard for the league, many of the candidates are high-flying damage dealers who have clutched numerous fights for their team. This year, however, there are multiple flex support and off-tank options to add some role diversity to the award.

The candidates for the Overwatch League 2020 MVP award are:

Kim “Alarm” Kyeong-bo, flex support, Philadelphia Fusion

Lee “Carpe” Jae-hyeok, DPS, Philadelphia Fusion

Choi “Choihyobin” Hyo-bin, off-tank, San Francisco Shock

Nam “Cr0ng” Ki-cheol, off-tank, Guangzhou Charge

Ou “Eileen” Yiliang, off-tank, Guangzhou Charge

Kim “Fleta” Byung-sun, DPS, Shanghai Dragons

Park “Viol2t” Min-ki, flex support, San Francisco Shock

Kang “Void” Jun-woo, off-tank, Shanghai Dragons

Jung “Xzi” Ki-hyo, DPS, Paris Eternal

Kim “Yaki” Jun-gi, DPS, Florida Mayhem

Fans have an important role in the MVP selection process with 25 percent of votes coming from the Overwatch League community. The other 75 percent comes from general managers and staff, broadcast talent, and media.

From Aug. 7 to 28, fans can vote for their MVP recipient on the Overwatch League website or Twitter. On Twitter, fans must use the hashtag “#OWLMVP” and the name or Twitter handle of their chosen player. For example, fans could tweet “#OWLMVP Xzi” to vote for Xzi.

The winner will be announced during a postseason broadcast on Sept. 13. The Overwatch League postseason begins on Sept. 3.