Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am West: OWL teams, schedule, and more

The Overwatch League is entering a new era in 2023, with the implementation of an open ecosystem for its sixth season, the first full season since the launch of free-to-play Overwatch 2. The kickoff event this season in the West region represents that fully: a three-week pro-am tournament featuring all 13 pro teams in the West, plus seven qualified Contenders teams.
Any player could sign up for the 256 open qualifier Swiss stage back in February, with the top teams from that stage advancing to a double-elimination bracket that featured some select top Contenders teams. Five NA teams and two EMEA teams from Contenders flank the pro OWL teams and fill out the 20-team round-robin group stage at the Pro-Am.
Only one team will earn the $100,000 prize pool at the end of the group stage and the eight-team single-elimination bracket. Here’s the map pool for the OWL 2023 Pro-Am West event:
OWL 2023 Pro-Am West teams
Here are all the teams competing at OWL 2023 Pro-Am West.
OWL teams at Pro-Am West
- Atlanta Reign
- Boston Uprising
- Florida Mayhem
- Houston Outlaws
- London Spitfire
- LA Gladiators
- LA Valiant
- New York Excelsior (NYXL)
- San Francisco Shock
- Toronto Defiant
- Vancouver Titans
- Vegas Eternal
- Washington Justice
Contenders teams at Pro-Am West
- Saints (NA)
- Trick Room (NA)
- Redbird Esports (NA)
- Timeless (NA)
- WISP (NA)
- Twisted Minds (EMEA)
- Team Peps (EMEA)
OWL 2023 Pro-Am West groups and standings
Here are the standings tables for OWL 2023 Pro-Am West.
Group A
|Team
|Record
|Map Record
|Florida Mayhem
|1-0
|2-1
|Trick Room
|1-0
|2-1
|Vancouver Titans
|1-0
|2-1
|Timeless
|0-1
|1-2
|San Francisco Shock
|0-2
|2-4
Group B
|Team
|Record
|Map Record
|Atlanta Reign
|1-0
|2-0
|Saints
|1-0
|2-1
|Vegas Eternal
|0-0
|0-0
|LA Valiant
|0-1
|1-2
|London Spitfire
|0-1
|0-2
Group C
|Team
|Record
|Map Record
|Boston Uprising
|–
|–
|LA Gladiators
|–
|–
|Team Peps
|–
|–
|Washington Justice
|–
|–
|WISP
|–
|–
Group D
|Team
|Record
|Map Record
|Houston Outlaws
|–
|–
|NYXL
|–
|–
|Redbird Esports
|–
|–
|Toronto Defiant
|–
|–
|Twisted Minds
|–
|–
OWL 2023 Pro-Am West schedule and results
Here’s the full schedule for OWL 2023 Pro-Am West, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays. All results will be updated at the end of the match day.
Thursday, March 23
- 3pm: Florida 2-1 SF Shock
- Florida win Control on Nepal
- SF win Hybrid on King’s Row
- Florida win Push on Esperança
- 4pm: Atlanta 2-0 London
- Atlanta win Control on Ilios
- Atlanta win Hybrid on King’s Row.
- 5pm: Trick Room 2-1 SF Shock
- SF win Control on Antartcic Peninsula
- Trick Room win Hybrid on Hollywood
- Trick Room win Push on Colosseo
- 6pm: Vancouver 2-1 Timeless
- Vancouver win Control on Ilios
- Timeless win Hybrid on King’s Row
- Vancouver win Push on Esperança
- 7pm: Saints 2-1 LA Valiant
- Valiant win Control on Antartcic Peninsula
- Saints win Hybrid on Blizzard World
- Saints win Push on Colosseo
Friday, March 24
- 3pm: Atlanta vs. Las Vegas
- 4pm: London vs. LA Valiant
- 5pm: Atlanta vs. Saints
- 6pm: Vancouver vs. Trick Room
- 7pm: Timeless vs. Florida
Saturday, March 25
- 3pm: LA Valiant vs. Las Vegas
- 4pm: Florida vs. Vancouver
- 5pm: Las Vegas vs. London
- 6pm: SF Shock vs. Timeless
- 7pm: Saints vs. London
Sunday, March 26
- 3pm: Vancouver vs. SF Shock
- 4pm: LA Valiant vs. Atlanta
- 5pm: Trick Room vs. Florida
- 6pm: Las Vegas vs. Saints
- 7pm: Trick Room vs. Timeless
Thursday, March 30
- 3pm: Toronto vs. Twisted Minds
- 4pm: Washington vs. Team Peps
- 5pm: Houston vs. Toronto
- 6pm: LA Gladiators vs. WISP
- 7pm: NYXL vs. Houston
Friday, March 31
- 3pm: LA Gladiators vs. Team Peps
- 4pm: Redbird Esports vs. Twisted Minds
- 5pm: Boston vs. LA Gladiators
- 6pm: Toronto vs. Redbird Esports
- 7pm: WISP vs. Boston
Saturday, April 1
- 3pm: Twisted Minds vs. Houston
- 4pm: Team Peps vs. WISP
- 5pm: Boston vs. Washington
- 6pm: Redbird Esports vs. NYXL
- 7pm: WISP vs. Washington
Thursday, April 2
- 3pm: Twisted Minds vs. NYXL
- 4pm: Team Peps vs. Boston
- 5pm: NYXL vs. Toronto
- 6pm: Washington vs. LA Gladiators
- 7pm: Houston vs. Redbird Esports