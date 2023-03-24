Overwatch League 2023 Pro-Am West: OWL teams, schedule, and more

The Overwatch League is entering a new era in 2023, with the implementation of an open ecosystem for its sixth season, the first full season since the launch of free-to-play Overwatch 2. The kickoff event this season in the West region represents that fully: a three-week pro-am tournament featuring all 13 pro teams in the West, plus seven qualified Contenders teams.

Any player could sign up for the 256 open qualifier Swiss stage back in February, with the top teams from that stage advancing to a double-elimination bracket that featured some select top Contenders teams. Five NA teams and two EMEA teams from Contenders flank the pro OWL teams and fill out the 20-team round-robin group stage at the Pro-Am.

Only one team will earn the $100,000 prize pool at the end of the group stage and the eight-team single-elimination bracket. Here’s the map pool for the OWL 2023 Pro-Am West event:

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

OWL 2023 Pro-Am West teams

Here are all the teams competing at OWL 2023 Pro-Am West.

OWL teams at Pro-Am West

Atlanta Reign

Boston Uprising

Florida Mayhem

Houston Outlaws

London Spitfire

LA Gladiators

LA Valiant

New York Excelsior (NYXL)

San Francisco Shock

Toronto Defiant

Vancouver Titans

Vegas Eternal

Washington Justice

Contenders teams at Pro-Am West

Saints (NA)

Trick Room (NA)

Redbird Esports (NA)

Timeless (NA)

WISP (NA)

Twisted Minds (EMEA)

Team Peps (EMEA)

OWL 2023 Pro-Am West groups and standings

Here are the standings tables for OWL 2023 Pro-Am West.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Group A

Team Record Map Record Florida Mayhem 1-0 2-1 Trick Room 1-0 2-1 Vancouver Titans 1-0 2-1 Timeless 0-1 1-2 San Francisco Shock 0-2 2-4

Group B

Team Record Map Record Atlanta Reign 1-0 2-0 Saints 1-0 2-1 Vegas Eternal 0-0 0-0 LA Valiant 0-1 1-2 London Spitfire 0-1 0-2

Group C

Team Record Map Record Boston Uprising – – LA Gladiators – – Team Peps – – Washington Justice – – WISP – –

Group D

Team Record Map Record Houston Outlaws – – NYXL – – Redbird Esports – – Toronto Defiant – – Twisted Minds – –

OWL 2023 Pro-Am West schedule and results

Here’s the full schedule for OWL 2023 Pro-Am West, including the results of each match. All times are listed in CT and are subject to changes and delays. All results will be updated at the end of the match day.

Thursday, March 23

3pm: Florida 2-1 SF Shock Florida win Control on Nepal SF win Hybrid on King’s Row Florida win Push on Esperança

4pm: Atlanta 2-0 London Atlanta win Control on Ilios Atlanta win Hybrid on King’s Row.

5pm: Trick Room 2-1 SF Shock SF win Control on Antartcic Peninsula Trick Room win Hybrid on Hollywood Trick Room win Push on Colosseo

6pm: Vancouver 2-1 Timeless Vancouver win Control on Ilios Timeless win Hybrid on King’s Row Vancouver win Push on Esperança

7pm: Saints 2-1 LA Valiant Valiant win Control on Antartcic Peninsula Saints win Hybrid on Blizzard World Saints win Push on Colosseo



Friday, March 24

3pm: Atlanta vs. Las Vegas

4pm: London vs. LA Valiant

5pm: Atlanta vs. Saints

6pm: Vancouver vs. Trick Room

7pm: Timeless vs. Florida

Saturday, March 25

3pm: LA Valiant vs. Las Vegas

4pm: Florida vs. Vancouver

5pm: Las Vegas vs. London

6pm: SF Shock vs. Timeless

7pm: Saints vs. London

Sunday, March 26

3pm: Vancouver vs. SF Shock

4pm: LA Valiant vs. Atlanta

5pm: Trick Room vs. Florida

6pm: Las Vegas vs. Saints

7pm: Trick Room vs. Timeless

Thursday, March 30

3pm: Toronto vs. Twisted Minds

4pm: Washington vs. Team Peps

5pm: Houston vs. Toronto

6pm: LA Gladiators vs. WISP

7pm: NYXL vs. Houston

Friday, March 31

3pm: LA Gladiators vs. Team Peps

4pm: Redbird Esports vs. Twisted Minds

5pm: Boston vs. LA Gladiators

6pm: Toronto vs. Redbird Esports

7pm: WISP vs. Boston

Saturday, April 1

3pm: Twisted Minds vs. Houston

4pm: Team Peps vs. WISP

5pm: Boston vs. Washington

6pm: Redbird Esports vs. NYXL

7pm: WISP vs. Washington

Thursday, April 2