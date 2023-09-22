Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs: Scores, schedules and standings

The final Overwatch League event of the 2023 season is on the horizon, with eight remaining teams across both divisions coming together in Toronto to see which team is the best Overwatch squad in the world, and who will be the sixth Overwatch League champions.

This year’s event proves to be the first Grand Finals in a LAN environment outside of the United States, though not too far away. The Toronto Defiant has hosted one event for the Overwatch League in the past—the Midseason Madness tournament in 2022—but now has the final event of the 2023 season (and potentially the league as we know it) to oversee.

How to watch the Overwatch League 2023 Playoffs

As of 2023, the Overwatch League remains a YouTube-only broadcast, via the Overwatch League YouTube channel. Other languages are also available, with their own official channels on YouTube.

Overwatch League 2023 playoffs format and groups

The Overwatch League 2023 playoffs consist of two sections: the playoffs and the Grand Finals. The playoffs are a four-team double-elimination group stage, with two teams from each group qualifying for the Grand Finals stage. The group stage stretches from Sept. 28 to 30.

The Grand Finals section of the playoffs is single-elimination, with two semi-final games, a third-place match, and the grand final itself. All four Grand Finals games will take place on Oct. 1.

All matches asides from the title match on Oct. 1 will be a best-of-five series, while the finals will be best-of-seven.

The groups were decided by a draft, where top-seeded teams would draft teams to the opposite bracket. Then, teams would draft in order until all teams were chosen. Here are the groups below:

Group 1

Atlanta Reign

Boston Uprising

Hangzhou Spark

London Spitfire

Group 2

Dallas Fuel

Florida Mayhem

Houston Outlaws

Seoul Infernal

Overwatch League 2023 playoffs scores and schedule

Only four can progress to the Grand Finals weekend. Screenshot via Liquipedia

Playoffs

Thursday, Sept. 28

1pm CT: Hangzhou Spark vs. Atlanta Reign

2:30pm CT: Dallas Fuel vs. Seoul Infernal

4pm CT: Boston Uprising vs. London Spitfire

5:30pm CT: Houston Outlaws vs. Florida Mayhem

Friday, Sept. 29

1pm CT: Losers of Group One matches (Spark vs. Reign, Uprising vs. Spitfire)

2:30pm CT: Losers of Group Two matches (Fuel vs. Infernal, Outlaws vs. Mayhem)

4pm CT: Winners of Group One matches

5:30pm CT: Winners of Group Two matches

Saturday, Sept. 30

1pm CT: Only remaining teams in Group 1 face each other

2:30pm CT: Only remaining teams in Group 2 face each other

Grand Finals

Sunday, Oct. 1

One OWL team will emerge victorious on Oct. 1. Screenshot via Liquipedia

1pm CT: TBD vs TBD First place from Group One vs. second place from Group Two. Winner progresses to the grand final, loser falls to the third-place match.

2:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD First place from Group Two vs. second place from Group One. Winner progresses to the grand final, loser falls to the third-place match.

4:30pm CT: TBD vs. TBD Third-place match.

6pm CT: TBD vs. TBD Grand finals (best-of-seven).



Overwatch League 2023 standings and results

Here are the standings and results table for the Overwatch League 2023 playoffs, including final placements and total prize winnings from the event.

The winning team will take home $1 million USD, with the $2 million total prize split as follows:

Placement Team Prize (USD) First TBD $1,000,000 Second TBD $400,000 Third TBD $225,000 Fourth TBD $130,000 Fifth TBD, TBD $50,000 Seventh TBD, TBD $50,000

