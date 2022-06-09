Overwatch June 9 Experimental Patch overview includes some OW2-influenced changes

Heroes in the base game could see a few perks from the sequel heading their way.

Although most of the community’s focus is on Overwatch 2, base Overwatch is still a live service game that needs attention.

The developers released a surprise Experimental patch on June 9 that will test out some of Overwatch 2’s more practical changes in the base game while adding in a few more outlandish tweaks for heroes.

Multiple heroes gain abilities they enjoy in the sequel, like Reinhardt’s ability to cancel his Charge and Zenyatta’s fancy new Snap Kick, which pushes enemies away while inflicting melee damage. Heroes like Orisa get a bit closer to their Overwatch 2 forms with a few key changes that should improve the live experience.

“This patch is comprised of adjustments that will help tune the live game, potentially shift the meta there, and also line up with the eventual transition to OW2,” developers said in the patch notes.

These changes are not guaranteed to make it to live servers, but players can test them by selecting the Experimental Card on Overwatch’s home screen.

Overwatch June 9 Experimental Patch notes

Tank heroes

Orisa

Fusion Driver weapon spread removed.

Protective Barrier maximum duration reduced from 20 to four seconds. Health increased from 600 to 1200. Cooldown increased from 10 to 12 seconds.

Halt! pull radius increased from five to seven meters.

While this doesn’t exactly change Orisa into the war horse she is in Overwatch 2, her shield will now function more like Sigma’s with higher health and an extremely short duration. Removing the strength of a barrier should hopefully tamper down the double shield meta.

D.Va

Fusion Cannon weapon spread reduced by 15 percent.

Reinhardt

Charge can now be canceled by pressing the ability input again.

One of Overwatch 2’s most useful changes comes to this Experimental patch and will hopefully make swift entry into the base game.

Wrecking Ball

Roll knockback increased 36 percent.

Support heroes

Zenyatta

Orb of Discord linger duration reduced from three to two seconds.

Snap Kick (new passive) added. Quick melee deals 50 percent more damage and knocks enemies away.

Zenyatta’s “Sparta kick” from Overwatch 2 has been imported into base Overwatch. Watch out for that foot the next time you decide to flank the backline.

Damage heroes

Bastion

Configuration: Recon weapon spread removed.

Cassidy

Combat Roll now grants 50 percent damage reduction for its 0.4 second duration.

Sombra

Machine Pistol damage increased from eight to nine.

Hack cast time reduced from 0.65 to 0.5 seconds. Hacked duration reduced from five to three seconds.

EMP ultimate cost reduced by 15 percent.

Sombra gets some of the biggest changes in this patch, which will boost her damage potential and Hack speed at the cost of duration. That EMP ultimate cost reduction will make her even more dangerous for team fights.

Doomfist

Seismic Slam distance increased from 15 to 20 meters.

Pharah

Rocket Launcher reload now begins 0.3 seconds sooner when out of ammo.

Concussive Blast now deals 30 damage on direct hit. Deals 50 percent additional knockback to direct hit target.

Junkrat

Frag Launcher projectile radius increased from 0.2 to 0.25 meters.

Steel Trap projectile speed increased from 10 to 15.

Torbjorn