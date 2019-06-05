This article is brought to you by StatBanana, the best Overwatch strategy tool.

From ramen bowls to sets of playing cards, you may have thought Overwatch’s list of merchandise had it all—but you haven’t seen everything just yet. Blizzard’s first-person shooter is adding one more item to its list of merch to satisfy its food-loving fans: an official Overwatch-themed cookbook.

Written by food writer Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, author of the official cookbooks for both World of Warcraft and The Elder Scrolls series, Overwatch’s cookbook will feature more than 100 different recipes from around the globe inspired by Overwatch’s diverse cast of characters.

“Building from the game’s compelling narrative and variety of characters, this cookbook features international food and drink recipes from each hero’s homeland,” the product’s description reads. “Each recipe includes straightforward step-by-step instructions, mouthwatering full-color photos, pairing suggestions, and more.”

Included in the list of recipes are the “Radioactive” Lemon-Like Soda Float, Til Ko Laddu Sesame Sweets, and Biscochitos. Each dish features a list of ingredients and instructions, as well as a brief description about how the recipe links back to a specific character from the Overwatch universe.

The cookbook will become available for purchase on Oct. 1, but fans can pre-order the book now for $34.40 from Amazon or Barnes and Noble to ensure the earliest delivery.