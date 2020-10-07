Overwatch goes free-to-play for a week on Nintendo Switch starting Oct. 13

Nintendo Switch Online members will get to access Blizzard’s multiplayer first-person shooter Overwatch for one week, starting Oct. 13 1pm CT till Oct. 21 1.59am CT.

Overwatch took the Switch world by storm one year ago, released Oct. 15 in 2019. If you’ve held off on purchasing the phenom FPS for a year, there will be no more excuses come Oct. 13.

On 10/13 until 10/20 at 11:59 PM PST, #NintendoSwitchOnline members can experience the full version of @PlayOverwatch!



Fight for the future in intense 6v6 team battles, using a mesmerizing lineup of heroes, weapons, and powers to claim victory!https://t.co/D6XNvODP5B pic.twitter.com/05EWzSjgJX — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 6, 2020

If you’ve played Overwatch on other platforms, it might be worth trying it out on the Switch thanks to its innovative motion controls. Gyro-aiming is present in Overwatch, like first-party Nintendo games such as Splatoon 2 and Breath of the Wild.

It works with attached Joy-Cons by tilting the console itself. Detaching it will allow the controllers to be used like laser pointers. For a more robust option, the Pro Controller has an internal gyroscope as well.

Players can pre-download the game right now in preparation for the free week. File size is around 12GB, so make sure that you have enough storage space.