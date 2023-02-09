Overwatch fans share 4 anime skins they want to see in the game

Since Overwatch 2 revealed an unexpected crossover with popular anime One-Punch Man, fans have been sharing what they wanted to see in the game as the next anime crossover.

They shared their wishlist on a Reddit thread, suggesting a lot of ideas for specific skins. The user who created the thread kicked things off with a Full Metal Alchemist image they compared to Ashe and Bob.

The most-upvoted comment suggested a D.Va Evangelion skin. Others said she already received a skin similar to the character’s appearance in Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard’s MOBA game which featured characters from all across licenses.

Another user suggested the addition of Hisoka Morow from Hunter x Hunter for Moira. The character features the “joker” side of Moira, with green and purple as dominant colors, which matches the support’s design.

Image via Wes Sly

“Pokéball with Pikachu for wrecking ball is my request,” wrote a comment. Wrecking Ball in a Pikachu skin is a frequent demand in the community.

Artists drew many fan art presenting suggestions for the skin, and it would undoubtedly make high numbers if it was added to the game.

Many more ideas were shared in the Reddit thread. The anime community is quite close to Overwatch’s, so fans might see more collaborations introduced in the future.

Countless references are already in the game, such as Genji’s spray “Target Practice” which refers to Naruto, or Hanzo’s voice line “I choose you, Spirit Dragon,” from the famous Pokémon line. Many more were introduced through hero’s cosmetics.