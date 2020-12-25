Overwatch fans can earn 5 free loot boxes by logging in before Jan. 5

The season of giving has arrived, and luckily for Overwatch fans, Blizzard Entertainment seems to be feeling generous once again this year.

The Overwatch developer is giving players who log in to the game before the 2020 Winter Wonderland event ends five free loot boxes.

Don't you just love surprises?



Log in before January 5 to collect five winter-themed loot boxes!



Happy Holidays from the Overwatch team! pic.twitter.com/ONKGkwhgvo — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 24, 2020

Claiming your reward is simple. All players need to do is log into the game before Jan. 5. Upon doing so, they will automatically receive the loot boxes and can open them from there.

While the 2020 Winter Wonderland event is live, holiday-themed skins released over the years will return to the loot box pool. Skins released this year, including Penguin Mei, Conductor Reinhardt, and Ice Empress Moira, will have a chance of dropping alongside skins released from previous Winter Wonderland events.

This year’s event saw the return of popular game modes Mei’s Snowball Offensive and Yeti Hunt. It also introduced a new four-vs-four brawl mode named Freezethaw Elimination, which requires players to freeze their foes. The first team to freeze all the players on the opposing team wins, but teammates can be unfrozen by simply interacting with them.

Overwatch’s 2020 Winter Wonderland event kicked off Dec. 15 and will run until Jan. 5, giving players just three weeks to unwrap seasonal loot boxes and throw as many snowballs as they can before the goodies are vaulted until next year.