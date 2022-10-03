Overwatch fans bid farewell to the game with fanart, dance parties, group photos, and more

The world could always use more heroes. But for one day, the heroes are taking a quick sabbatical.

Overwatch is gone. After launching in 2016, Overwatch 1 is no longer available, if only for one day. The servers have gone down for good as Blizzard prepares to launch Overwatch 2, which will replace the first game in perpetuity.

Players across the world are sharing memories of the game on social media, sparked by the official Overwatch Twitter account starting up the hashtag #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide. But some of the best content has been found on the game’s official Reddit page.

In the hours leading up to the servers going down, players logged into the game one final time to group up on the payload with friends, or simply just to group up and take some pictures together and enjoy OW1 one last time.

Pictures are lovely, but what about a final dance party? Blizzard periodically added dancing emotes for the majority of the game’s roster throughout the years, so the ability to group up and break it down was never more prevalent than in its final minutes.

Over the years since its release, artists have had a lot of fun with Overwatch and its characters. Some would say that many of the artists probably had a little too much fun. But on its final day, the art was filled with wholesome nostalgia and hope for the future in OW2. And don’t forget the memes.

Many gamers were posting about their personal connection to the game, like how their time spent on it helped them through life’s difficult times, or how they even found love and met their partner in Quick Play or the Competitive queue.

It’s clear that Overwatch has had a lasting impact on its players since it first released in 2016. Now, Overwatch 2 is just over the horizon, releasing tomorrow as a free-to-play title where even more memories can be made.