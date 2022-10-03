Overwatch fans bid farewell to the game with fanart, dance parties, group photos, and more

Stop the payload. For just one day.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

The world could always use more heroes. But for one day, the heroes are taking a quick sabbatical.

Overwatch is gone. After launching in 2016, Overwatch 1 is no longer available, if only for one day. The servers have gone down for good as Blizzard prepares to launch Overwatch 2, which will replace the first game in perpetuity.

Players across the world are sharing memories of the game on social media, sparked by the official Overwatch Twitter account starting up the hashtag #SeeYouOnTheOtherSide. But some of the best content has been found on the game’s official Reddit page.

In the hours leading up to the servers going down, players logged into the game one final time to group up on the payload with friends, or simply just to group up and take some pictures together and enjoy OW1 one last time.

Random lobby I queued decided to take a photo on our last 2CP match from Overwatch
Convinced both teams to take a last family photo from Overwatch
Last moments of ow1 before server shutdown (with randoms) from Overwatch
My lobby thought it would be cool to take a photo together for the end of OW1 🙁 from Overwatch

Pictures are lovely, but what about a final dance party? Blizzard periodically added dancing emotes for the majority of the game’s roster throughout the years, so the ability to group up and break it down was never more prevalent than in its final minutes.

Snuck into a friendly match before servers shutting down, and had one last dance from Overwatch
My last game of OW1 and the lobby decided to have a big party 🥺 I will miss this game so much. Goodbye Overwatch1 from Overwatch

Over the years since its release, artists have had a lot of fun with Overwatch and its characters. Some would say that many of the artists probably had a little too much fun. But on its final day, the art was filled with wholesome nostalgia and hope for the future in OW2. And don’t forget the memes.

Drawing Zenyatta every day until the release of Overwatch 2. Day 216. from Overwatch
So long, my shield siblings. It has been an honor. from Overwatch
The overwatch community the next 2 days. RIP Overwatch from Overwatch
Me scrolling through Reddit for the next 26 hours until OW comes back online from Overwatch
Couldn’t ask for a better ending. from Overwatch

Many gamers were posting about their personal connection to the game, like how their time spent on it helped them through life’s difficult times, or how they even found love and met their partner in Quick Play or the Competitive queue.

I met the love of my life through Overwatch. Countless hours of pocketing his overextending Reinhardt. A new chapter starts tomorrow! from Overwatch
O7 Overwatch 1, One Last Ride from Overwatch
Overwatch has been with methrough the worst and best times (Just over 4100 hrs) from Overwatch

It’s clear that Overwatch has had a lasting impact on its players since it first released in 2016. Now, Overwatch 2 is just over the horizon, releasing tomorrow as a free-to-play title where even more memories can be made.