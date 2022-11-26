Overwatch fans are calling for Blizzard to bring back a favorite Summer Games mode for the World Cup

The FIFA World Cup is underway, with all the best football teams in the world coming together to prove themselves at the Lusail Stadium. But Overwatch players are hoping to bring the sport action to Overwatch 2 by adding back a Summer Games mode.

Overwatch 2 players are asking Blizzard to bring ranked Lucioball back for the duration of the World Cup.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Lucioball is a staple of the Summer Games event that returned to the first Overwatch annually. While some changes happened year to year, the overall gist of the mode remained the same. You played as Lucio, using your speed and boop ability to score goals on a futuristic soccer field.

Soccer fans feel it’s the perfect way to celebrate the international football tournament within Overwatch 2.

Others simply want it back because the mode is an all-time favorite, especially when Blizzard added a ranked version. A lot of people on Reddit shared their fond memories climbing up the leaderboard in the soccer-inspired game mode.

But the hype was short-lived. Many gamers said they’d be shocked if Blizzard ever updated a game quick enough to coincide with real-life events. Others said that Blizzard was too busy making paid skins to add other content. Some just wanted other things updated instead, like matchmaking and hero balance.

Still, Lucioball is one of the most beloved LTMs in Overwatch history and gamers are disappointed that it wasn’t added into the game, whether it was in celebration of the World Cup or for no real reason at all.