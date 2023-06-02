Overwatch fans agree one tank hero deserves everyone’s love

When it comes to appreciating heroes in Overwatch 2, there is a group everyone considers favorites in both gameplay and backstory. One of the more popular choices in that pile is Ana, the support hero who requires skill to learn and can carry a team on her old shoulders.

Yet, out of all the tanks that fans love, it is one of the classic heroes fans appreciate playing or having on their team the most.

The consensus among Overwatch fans in a Reddit thread on May 31, was that Reinhardt is everyone’s favorite tank, for a variety of reasons. It all stems from his design, his ability to stay with his team, and the classic idea of the ‘Rein Duel.’

Reinhardt was designed to be one of the quintessential tanks in Overwatch, with Winston and Reinhardt dominating one of the two main gameplay styles: dive and rush. As new tanks were added, the odds of finding Reinhardt players decreased, but players will always run into Rein eventually in competitive play.

While that can lead to some frustration, the character arguably has one of the cheeriest demeanors, with his hello always catching the ears of players and making them smile. Plus, having some of the best voice lines in the game helps, from his simple statement of ‘Beer!’ to ‘Come here.’

Not only have players grown used to Reinhardt’s gameplay, they said, but his ability to lead a team into battle or carry a fight by blocking damage and saving teammates before landing a massive Earthshatter can pump up the motivation of a team within seconds. And, while his Charge ability can be a little frustrating for both sides, that is the only ability with a fringe of luck to it.

One Redditor, Drunken_Queen, even went into detail as to why Reinhardt is a fun tank to play against and with, and it mainly has to do with a lack of annoying gameplay traits.

From no self-heal like Junker Queen, no crazy movement abilities like Doomfist, or no consistent stuns like Orisa or Sigma, Reinhardt is just less bothersome. All of this doesn’t even mention the chess match two Reinhardts on enemy teams play, trying to out-play the other and land a Shatter first.

In the end, Reinhardt has been one of the most beloved Overwatch tanks for good reason. He can make you smile or make you cry, but either way, you can’t get as mad with him as you can with other tanks.

