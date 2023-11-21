Overwatch fan devises ultimate cast for live-action movie

There’s a lot that fans don’t know about Overwatch despite Blizzard having spent the past eight years developing its lore. While there’s no plan for the IP to have a live-action movie, one fan seems to believe they know the perfect actors for the job.

In a post to Reddit on Nov. 20, one user shared what they believe to be a potential cast for an Overwatch movie that would be one of the most star-studded affairs you’ve ever seen, including a large swathe of award-winning, A-list actors. While the person didn’t assign an actor to every single hero on the roster, they certainly listed enough to get a movie’s worth of content.

It’s difficult to know where to begin when it comes to highlighting actors. There are some fairly obvious choices like Jason Momoa as Mauga. However, some of the choices that were exceptionally on point weren’t ones people would have been able to think up if they weren’t as well-versed in film, like Tilda Swinton as Moira, which is probably the best selection out of the whole lot.

If you don’t have time to sift through the full 20-page slideshow, we’ve got the full list here with what we believe is one correction. In the Reddit post, the fan has Emma Watson as Torbjörn and Peter Dinklage as Tracer. While that would certainly be a hilarious sight to behold, we’re fairly certain that the user meant to have those actors playing the opposite roles.

Soldier: 76 – Stephen Lang

Reaper – J.D. Pardo

Ana – Salma Hayek

Reinhardt – David Harbour

Tracer – Emma Watson

Torbjörn – Peter Dinklage

Mercy – Emma Bell

Genji – Henry Golding

Brigitte – Florence Pugh

Sigma – Joaquin Phoenix

Hanzo – Hiroyuki Sanada

Moira – Tilda Swinton

Kiriko – Gemma Chan

Young Ana – Mercedes Mason

Mauga – Jason Momoa

Cassidy – Josh Holloway

Ashe – Sydney Sweeney

Widowmaker – Élodie Yung

Baptiste – Donald Glover

Sojourn – Teyonah Parris

It’s unlikely that Blizzard will try to make a live-action movie any time soon, but this cast would almost surely kill it on the big screen. Unfortunately for us though, this will likely have to remain a dream.